For the second year in a row, Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses, earning $56 million.

That includes a lot of Marvel money, like an eight-figure check for her upcoming Black Widow film and an impressive back-end payment of about $35 million for the $2.8 billion-grossing Avengers: Endgame.

Johansson is joined on the list by newcomers Elisabeth Moss and Margot Robbie, as well as returnees like Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon. Together, the world’s ten highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $314.6 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, before fees and taxes. That’s 69% more than last year’s cumulative total, but still far less than the top ten actors’ $588.3 million.

The full list is below. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. All figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers (generally 10%, 15% and 5%, respectively) are not deducted.

The World’s Highest-Paid Actresses Of 2019

10. Ellen Pompeo

Earnings: $22 million

9. Charlize Theron

Earnings: $23 million

8. Margot Robbie

Earnings: $23.5 million

7. Elisabeth Moss

Earnings: $24 million

6. Kaley Cuoco

Earnings: $25 million

5. Jennifer Aniston

Earnings: $28 million

4. Nicole Kidman

Earnings: $34 million

3. Reese Witherspoon

Earnings: $35 million

2. Sofia Vergara

Earnings: $44.1 million

1. Scarlett Johansson

Earnings: $56 million

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

