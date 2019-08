Kano monarch Muhammadu Sanusi may have fallen out with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, but here in Aso Villa, he is still well regarded by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, as this photo by the president’s photographer Bayo Omoboriowo suggests.

Here, with clenched fist, President Buhari is no doubt saying: Ranka Dede to the former governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank. And you can see the look of surprise on Sanusi’s face. Or what do you think?

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp