Manchester United lost 1-2 to Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford, in a match that dented once again the club’s bid for revival in the new season.

Jordan Ayew had opened scoring for the visitors in the 32nd minute and though United had 71 percent of possession, they could not score until the 89th minute, when the Welsh player, Daniel James equalised with a Paul Pogba assist.

With five minute extra-time awarded by referee Paul Tierney, Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt struck again to shatter the hope of United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of salvaging at least a point from the match.

Solskjaer named the same side that drew with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Gary Cahill, Palace defender said of the match: “It was a fantastic result, we had to dig in, we had to go hard. We did that and the counter at the end was fantastic. We worked very hard, we had a bit of luck but I think we deserved it”

All the results:

Brighton 0-2 Southampton

Man United 1-2 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester

Watford 1-3 West Ham

