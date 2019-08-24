An award-winning “Nollywood” film — Oga Bolaji will be screened today at 6:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Denton, in Texas.

The screening is in collaboration with Kuumba Media, owned by former University of North Texas student Freda Frimpong.

Kuumba Media is distributing the film to a limited number of cinemas, according to a report by dentonrc.com

Oga Bolaji is the life story of a simple happy go lucky 40-year-old retired musician, who still lives with his mother. His life takes a drastic turn when he crosses path with a girl.

This unexpected friendship with a girl could either lead to the worst or best part of his life.

The film is directed and produced by 26-year-old Kayode Kasum. Among the cast in the film are Ronke Ojo, Omowunmi Dada, Idowu Philips, Ikponmwosa Gold, Richard Brutus and Gregory Ojefua. The film was first released in August 2018.

The film was recently nominated for multiple awards at The African Film Festival in Dallas last June, after a successful screening at the New York African Film Festival in May.

At the 10th Best of Nollywood (BON) awards in 2018, Oga Bolaji, which had 10 nominations only picked up one award.

Alamo Drafthouse Denton is located at 3220 Town Center Tr.

