Oap and actor Gideon Okeke recounts how his mother used to beg him on both knees to get married and have kids on time.

The father of one also shared how his dad’s business dwindled and his mother picked it up from there, doing everything she could to make sure he didn’t become a failure.

Gideon celebrates his mother who just turned 57, for all the sacrifices she made for him while growing up as a young boy.

Read his post:

TRUE STORY

After primary school (at TADE Nurs/Pry APAPA), there came a huge government clamp down on Bromate Flour. Bakers were BANNED from touching it. What did you think gave “Agege Bread” the weight? BROMATE. This meant that over 500 bags of My father’s Baking Flour were put to ruins. They all had BROMATE!

That was when My father’s Bakery business rolled to a grinding stop. Not a dough was milled. My father reduced to a 3rd of his original size. Diabetes showed up like rain.

You braced what we now call Domestic Violence,

at a time it was claimed to be the rights of Patriarchy. You stayed for the Child.

At this point, Secondary School Education was NOT SURE for your ONLY child.

That was when you got suited and booted up! You showed up like a super hero Mummy. WHAT???

MY PIKIN NOR GO GO SCHOOL??? JU-LY (U LIE)

From Bread to Puff-Puff , to Chin-chin to beer parlour to scaling ALL ur Abada and trinkets (1 by 1)

to Mama Nonso…..omo the story loooong.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HERO.

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU.

To be a Man is not a day’s job.

To Be a WOMAN, is to give LIFE.

Ps: to the few people who know her (My life brothers) @olpa38 , @rickodiablo call Mumsie make una do Her as una dey do. FOR ME. Blessings brothers.

From the last story I told You ,

These 2 videos are 4 years apart :

So 20 years after, I begun to earn my keep. I became famous, I became arrogant. Thinking it was ALL by my power. My Talent. My mother would literally BEG me (on both knees) to get married and attempt to beat their child bearing record.

From the 1st video, we just had a fight. She laid it down and told me Her truth…in tears. In hindsight now, I was selfish and arrogant. She would say “if anything happens to You, that’s the end of our lineage? You’re my ONLY source of Hope. God forbid that her fears were confirmed.

Now check the next video.

I’m glad I listened. And it’s paying OFF nicely.

EZRA IS HERE…And I will do MY Part.

Just like you showed Me how.

GOD WINS ALWAYS.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY HEROOO!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

