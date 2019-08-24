La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly no longer interested in the race to sign Neymar Jr.. Instead, reports said, they have switched their sights on 20 year-old Kylian Mbappe, Neymar’s teammate.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish news agency, Madrid is unperturbed by the €250million price tag on Mbappe, which is higher than Neymar’s €220million. The La Liga club believes that Mbappe’s age makes the investment worthwhile. Neymar is 27 years old.

Don Balon reported that Madrid believed Mbappe has many years of football left in him – unlike Neymar who is seven years older than his PSG teammate.

According to the report, Madrid have found the chase for Neymar to be extremely tiresome.

With Mbappe, the same is not the case as the Frenchman himself is keen to join the club at the earliest, according to the Spanish news agency.

The Spanish news agency also claims that several club representatives from Real Madrid have already left for Paris, with the aim of reaching an agreement with Mbappe and PSG.

Mbappe had a fantastic 2018-19 season, which began with him lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup with his French national team. He then went on to repeat his goalscoring heroics with PSG as well, and also led the club to yet another Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe also finished second in the race for the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe, as only Lionel Messi scored more goals than him during the season.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

