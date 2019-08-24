Nigerian/American singer and songwriter – Jidenna, has officially released his sophomore album entitled “85 To Africa“.

The project is an 11 track list housing collaborations with different talented acts which includes Seun Kuti, Goldlink, St. Beauty, Mereba and Bank Music pioneer, Mr Eazi.

‘85 To Africa‘ serves as a follow-up to his highly accepted EP ‘Boomerang‘ which was released in November, 2017. It also comes after the release of his debut album ‘The Chief‘ which housed one of his biggest singles,’Bambi‘.

You can stream the album on apple music.

