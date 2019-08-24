Kokomaster D’banj and his wife Didi Lineo Kilgrow are getting set to be parents for the second time.

In June 2018, the couple lost their first child in a domestic pool accident and this left the lovers broken and sad, to the point they had to go for therapy which wasn’t helping him and so he opted out.

Beat Fm London recently interviewed the ”Mo Cover E” crooner who revealed that in a few months, he will be a father again.

Another good news is that the baby is a boy. Listen here.

