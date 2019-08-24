Defending world heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz Jr has vowed to end former champion, Anthony Joshua’s career on December 7.

The two fighters met earlier in June, 2019 as Ruiz brutally knocked out Joshua in 7th round, a fight that shocked the entire world.

The two boxers meet in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Boastful Ruiz said on his twitter handle that he dethroned Joshua and made history as the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world.

He said he is looking forward to ending Joshua’s career when they meet in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert. Mostrare la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita,” he wrote.

I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert. Mostrare la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita. 🥊🇲🇽🇺🇸🇸🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4asTzG4N7C — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) August 24, 2019

