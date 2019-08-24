Flood triggered by days of incessant rainfall has damaged the Guri-Adyani and Guri-Dolanzugo roads in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa with over 400 houses submerged in Guri town, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The roads, according to Alhaji Sanusi Doro, the area’s information officer, are critical for the transportation of rice, sesame, watermelon and onions to the markets.

Doro, in a statement on Saturday in Guri, said that the damage had cut off residents of Adyani and Dolanzugo from Guri town, the local government headquarters.

“Hundreds of people displaced by the flood are now taking shelter in Senior Arabic Secondary School and Nurulhuda Arabic School, both in Guri,” he said.

The information officer listed other towns threatened by flood in the area to include Musari, Gaduwa, Abunabo, Zoriyo, Margadu and Dagana.

On efforts to manage the disaster, he said that the Acting Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Umaru Dodo, had distributed 50,000 sacks to residents in flood-prone areas to erect sand-bag embankments.

Doro commended the state government for providing blankets, mosquito nets and food items to those displaced.

