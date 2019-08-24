The first lady of Kebbi, Dr Zainab Skinkafi-Bagudu has called on the newly appointed Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Mohammed Sambo to incorporate cancer ailment into the scheme.

The first lady made the call during a meeting of the Project Pink Blue Support Group held on Saturday in Abuja.

Project Pink Blue registered as Health and Psychological Trust Centre is a cancer nonprofit, engaged in raising cancer awareness, patient navigation, advocacy and free breast and cervical cancer screening for women living in poverty.

Dr Bagudu advocated that the NHIS should cover a substantial part of cancer diagnosis, investigation and treatment, in order to help put an end to the disease in the country.

The Kebbi first lady, who has a cancer foundation -Medicaid Cancer Foundation- said she was planning an advocacy visit to the NHIS boss for inculcation of cancer into the insurance scheme.

She said thousands of vulnerable Nigerians, especially women, are victims of the deadly disease, with little or no financial base to manage and treat it.

The first lady also used the opportunity of the event to call on the new Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire to address the challenges in the health sector.

She, specifically, called for synergy of resources in funding the primary health care for the grassroots to feel the impact of government.

“The primary health care system is the starting point and if we can get that right, then we will be able to build it up to the tertiary level.

Ms Gloria Orji, President of the Project Pink Blue said the meeting provided an opportunity for “champions’’ who are cancer patients and those who had overcome the ailment to interact.

Orji, a cancer survivor, said they usually congregate to discuss their pains and offers solutions to their challenges.

She said the day meeting was unique because the Kebbi first lady flew in from Kebbi to host them.

“Our host today, is a strong voice for cancer patients all over the country.

“She understands our struggles, pains, trials and she has never disappointed us,’’ she said.

Orji recalled that the project was launched in 2017 as Abuja Breast Cancer Support Group but extended to all cancer patients.

“We discovered that cancer is cancer and that all the victims have the same experience.

“As a result of this, all those passing through the bitter experience of the disease outside breast cancer needed to be welcomed into the group.

“We come together to discuss our problems, raise and offer financial assistance to ourselves and engage relevant stakeholders,’’ she said.

The Executive Director of the project, Mr Runcie Chidebe said the meeting provided the opportunity for peer support.

No fewer than 36 participants attended the meeting while some of them narrated their ordeals and experiences in battling cancer.

