One of the Nigerians arrested in US by FBI in biggest online scam crackdown. Many are Igbo

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A hashtag that promotes hate and ethnic segregation, #IgboYahooBoys is currently trending on Twitter after the United States authorities arrested and charged 80 Nigerians to court, mostly Igbo origin, for a multi-million dollars Internet scam.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, on Thursday unsealed a 252-count grand jury indictment charging 80 suspects in a major conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes and launder the money through a Los Angeles-based network.

From the list released, it was discovered that most of the people that were arrested were Igbo and this has fulled tribal sentiment from Nigerians of other tribes, while others kicked against the segregation.

See twitter reactions: