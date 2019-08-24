By Taiwo Okanlawon

A hashtag that promotes hate and ethnic segregation, #IgboYahooBoys is currently trending on Twitter after the United States authorities arrested and charged 80 Nigerians to court, mostly Igbo origin, for a multi-million dollars Internet scam.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, on Thursday unsealed a 252-count grand jury indictment charging 80 suspects in a major conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes and launder the money through a Los Angeles-based network.

From the list released, it was discovered that most of the people that were arrested were Igbo and this has fulled tribal sentiment from Nigerians of other tribes, while others kicked against the segregation.

Soon US will be like Thailand where their police tell Nigerian drug suspects "Why is it you #Igbos Nigerians always trafficking drugs?"#IgboYahooBoys have already made themselves well known around the world. Call me controversial or tribal, I care less! #truthneverdies. pic.twitter.com/HGCVGB5KDe — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica) August 24, 2019

#IgboYahooBoys To those of you shouting Igbo just know that the FBI are saying Nigerians not Igbo.. pic.twitter.com/AYJzmBBMDy — Hi_dris🕊 (@EriogunO) August 24, 2019

Another Yahoo Boy list is out. Crime isn't conversant to an ethnic group. #IgboYahooBoys

#YorubaYahooBoys RETWEET!!!!

Let's make this list VIRAL!!!! — Dice Okoroh (@DiceOkoroh) August 24, 2019

It's time for us as a tribe to start advising ourselves Family: respect everybody irrespective of pocket size Family: train your boys to be containtented Babes: follow your heart and not money when it comes to love. Anyi adigi asi ndo!!! Igbo Amaka!!!#IgboYahooBoys — Nnaemeka (@CollinsOdins) August 24, 2019

We can't deny the fact that igbo's are industrious but i just keep wondering how somebody with a small shop in Alaba,selling screen guides and phone pouch is using range rover or benz? #igboyahooboys — Daddy yo! (@olamiii007) August 24, 2019

I'm proudly an Igbo man, but will always condemn what is wrong, but let us be assured that we have both good and bad people in all tribes. Why judge them…??? #IgboYahooBoys — Most Wanted™ (@Tkreign) August 24, 2019

I am done with people having bad opinions about Igbos because of this #IgboYahooBoys saga! I know many young and wonderful Igbo youths that are performing exploits. I will list a few everyday Igbos that are glorious to behold if you know any add away! #IgbosRock — Akwuiwu Iheanyi (@Iam_SiQs) August 24, 2019

