Chidinma

Songwriter and award winning singer Chidinma drops her latest song titled ”Holy”. The video is a song of worship in yoruba language, telling God how holy he is.

Gospel singer Frank Edwards produced the song. Watch the visual here.

OUT NOW!! Holy by @chidinmaekile Prod by FE .link on Her bio!! Jesus deserve it !! Prod by FE

