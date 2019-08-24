Songwriter and award winning singer Chidinma drops her latest song titled ”Holy”. The video is a song of worship in yoruba language, telling God how holy he is.
Gospel singer Frank Edwards produced the song. Watch the visual here.
Loading...
Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:47 am
Songwriter and award winning singer Chidinma drops her latest song titled ”Holy”. The video is a song of worship in yoruba language, telling God how holy he is.
Gospel singer Frank Edwards produced the song. Watch the visual here.
Join the conversation