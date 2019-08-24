Housemate, Khafi Kareem has won a 7.6 million Naira IVM Fox car in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

Khafi won the car prize during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on Saturday.

The challenge, sponsored by Nigerian brand, Innosson Motors, tasked housemates to present their Nigerian stories and highlight the beauty of being Nigerian.

During the first round, housemates gave passioned presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s Excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional.

At the end of the first round, housemates were asked to pull ribbons attached to the Innosson car. Those who dropped the ribbons were disqualified.

The Pizza Distraction:

All Housemates held on to the ribbon as instructed by Biggie but unfortunately, they lost the true test by falling to the Pizza distraction.

As soon as the Ninja arrived with pizza distractions, majority of the Housemates (led by Esther), dropped the ribbons and rushed to grab a slice of pizza each.

They were disqualified as Biggie expressed his disappointment to the wrongdoers in today’s Task.

Of course, punishment awaits the housemates who forgot the rule and reward to grab Pizza.

However, Khafi, Mercy, Cindy and Jackye were the last four standing – who held to the ribbon despite the Pizza distraction.

The other women eventually dropped their ribbon after hours of standing, leaving Khafi to win the coveted prize.

Reacting to her win, Khafi said she loved the red colour and the car would be her first.

Fans have taken to social media to congratulate her and pass remarks about her moving speech.

@Juliet_ said, “Congrats Khafi, a win well deserved. Proudly Nigerian indeed.”

@Miracle tweeted, “She was the first that entered into that car and blow the horn of the car, she had one of the best speech, she is the deserving winner, kudos baby girl, I am happy u won.”

@Tessyme said, “She was Determined from start. And thank God for her first car even before wining it. Am happy for her.”

@Chanty4 said, “Salute to the Nigerian spirit. Salute to Khafi. Congratulations to the last four. #BBNaijia #BBNaijaPepperDem.”

