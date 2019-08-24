By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian movie stars are fond of showing off their wealth on social media, either through the accessories they wear, exotic cars, trips to overseas or the properties they own.

It’s also a known fact that Nollywood actresses are generally not well paid. Though, few of them get good pay- Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Mercy Johnson-Okojie earn about N1.2 million per role. But, majority of others take home between N50, 000 and N200, 000, yet live surprisingly luxurious and flamboyant lives which they readily flaunt on social media.

Lifestyles of many of them don’t seem to match the income they earn from acting career while we also have some who live as comfortably as they appear on screen and on their social media platforms.

Here are ten Nollywood actresses with most flamboyant lifestyles:

1. Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is undoubtedly one of Nollywood’s most stylish and flamboyant actresses at the moment.

From a child actor, Daniels has risen to become one of the most talked about actresses for many reasons-aside from her acting career. She started grabbing headlines after she revealed a multi-million Naira property she had acquired for her mum at just 18-year-old. Daniels went further to flaunt a collection of exotic cars like Ferrari, G-Wagon on her Instagram and her trips on private jets.

The actress, who will turn 19 on October 10, was romantically linked with Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko. They got married in April.

The billionaire politician is also financing her latest movie project, ‘The Enemy I know’ which features musician, Naira Marley.

2. Tonto Dikeh

The controversial actress loves to flaunt her expensive gadgets, clothes, cars and interior of her mansion irrespective of how much criticism she gets online, it’s obvious that Tonto Dikeh doesn’t care.

Tonto, who has expensive tastes once accused her ex-husband and father of her son, Olakunle Churchill, of being a ‘Yahoo Boy.’

3. Chika Ike

Chika is one of Nigeria’s most lovely and hot on-screen characters, a heavy spender as she spends generously on designer products like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior hand bags and shoes.

Chika Ike opened the boutique named Nancy Fancy with a considerable measure of flourish and media hype. She also bought herself a brand new G-wagon which costs around N15m as her 31st birthday gift.

Harvard Business School recently endorsed her book titled ‘Boss Up!’ and congratulated her on the feat.

4. Daniella Okeke

The Nollywood performing actress does not appear to ease off at flaunting her riches when she get them.

Aside flaunting her curvy resource, she is a beau of extravagance and the on-screen character has revealed two luxury houses in the highbrow areas of Lagos State, several exotic cars in her garage that remain unused, flying business and first class to top countries and her passion for ostentatious clothes, shoes, jewelries and others is unmatched in the industry.

She once flaunted her Vertu Constellation telephone, which sold for over $6,700 and an android telephone which was about N1 million.

5. Mercy Aigbe

She’s one of the most popular Yoruba actresses in Nollywood and also one of the most stylish with a super-glam style.

Mercy Aigbe is quite regular on the social circuit and is fast becoming style icon with her expensive dresses and jewelries she flaunts and her overseas trips. She also launched her clothing store, Mag Diva Boutique in November 2014.

Social media was agog the day the actress announced the purchase of her eye-popping mansion in Lagos reportedly worth N200 million. Many accused her of sleeping with politicians to get the money, the accusations she dismissed.

6. Tayo Sobola

The Yoruba movie actress is popularly know as Sotayo Gaga and she’s also known for living a good life and doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her properties.

Tayo acquired the best of cars, including N16.5m brand new Range Rover Evouge and Mercedes-Benz GLK. The actress also has a corporate office which boasts of a state-of-the-art TV production studio, latest movie cameras, production gadgets and an editing suite.

7. Angela Okorie

The actress is known for flaunting her wealth on social media which include cars, houses and pictures from private jets on vacations.

Okorie ventured into Nollywood in 2009, after a decade in modeling for a soap company. Her first movie was ‘Sincerity’ in 2009.

Angela Okorie, was once accused of getting a share from the alleged $11m the immediate past president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh ‘stole’ by sleeping with him, but she denied it.

8. Liz Anjorin

Liz Anjorin is among the celebrities that are fond of flaunting their assets whenever they acquire them.

Liz bought a brand new white Range Rover Evoque valued at over N15 million in 2014 after she relocated from her Ogba, Lagos residence to a pent house on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The actresses, who never hesitates to flaunt her posh house was said to have acquired the four cars in her garage in four years.

Few months ago, she took possession of another beautiful newly built house in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

9. Iyabo Ojo

The actress, who is a single mother of two flaunts her wealth on social media. She also runs a well-known beauty parlour- FESPRIS World.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo recently claimed the actress was in a relationship with a popular pastor.

In a leaked chats released on Instagram by the journalist, a lady named Ebiye Patience accused Iyabo Ojo of dating a pastor named Ibiyeomie. The individual claimed the actress was an alleged runs girl who snatched the man of God in question from a colleague of hers, but she denied the allegations.

10. Dayo Amusa

If you follow the actress on social media platforms, you will see her pictures enjoying a vacation, a fancy dinner, flaunting her expensive accessories.

The actress recently took to her page to explained how she makes money on Instagram after curious fans noted how she travelled round the world and ate the most delicious meals. Amusa explained that she made her money from her numerous jobs which included being an actor, a filmmaker, a brand ambassador, influencer and other business ventures.

Amusa flaunted her brand new exotic car with a Bentley logo very visible in a video posted on Instagram and it is obviously a multi-million naira acquisition.

