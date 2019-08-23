Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has said she had the directive of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari to work towards curbing the menace of domestic and sexual violence in the state.

She also pledged to support the Joint Legal Clinic of the Ministry of Justice to preserve and protect the rights of citizens of Lagos State.

The first Lady spoke when she received the Joint Legal Clinic team on a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Ibijoke said her office had been overstretched while attending to several complaints from the public on cases relating particularly to Domestic and Sexual Violence.

She assured Lagosians that the office would intensify its efforts in protecting the rights of victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“I have the directive of the First Lady of Nigeria to work towards the curbing of the menace of domestic and sexual violence in the state,” she stated.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu urged the Joint Legal Clinic Team of the Ministry of Justice to improve on its public enlightenment and sensitization campaign of the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the rights of the citizens of Lagos State.

While acknowledging the First Lady’s passion for Justice, especially for children, the Director, Public Advice Centre, Mrs. Omololu Adesina, who spoke on behalf of the team said the visit was aimed at seeking partnership with the office of the First Lady in protecting citizens rights.

“We have seen your passion and drive for a better health care for the children of the State, we are here to seek the partnership of your office with the Ministry of Justice in reducing the rising cases of social vices and anti social behavior particularly among the Youth in Lagos State,” she added.

The Director assured the first lady that the team would double its efforts in sensitizing the public on their Rights and create better awareness among the directorates within the Ministry of Justice for support.

The Joint Legal Clinic team at the courtesy visit includes the Directorate of Administrator – General and Public Trustee, Citizen’s Mediation Centre, Community Service Sentencing, Directorate for Citizens Rights, Office of the Public Defender, Public Advice Centre and Coordinator of Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

