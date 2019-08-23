Multi talented Instagram comedian who doubles as a musician Broda Shaggi has released a highly creative video to his new single ”Nor Nor”.

The very clean visuals was produced by Tuzi and video directed by TG Omori, Mixed and mastered by swapsonthemix promotes the african culture and women.

Shaggi is ready to do anything for his lover and even go any length for her. One thing that really touched us is the reason he gave for hustling with his videos.

The comic act and 30 billion gang crew member says he does all this to make his mum smile, feed himself, his family and make his fans happy. So support him.

He wrote:

If you love me, kindly support me on this song🙏❤️ Help with a repost on your page and tag me, make we disturb internet from tonight guys🙈🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😂 Support your boy oooo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️. This hustle na to make my mama smile, make you my fans happy as well, feed myself and feed my family ooo cos I no go thief oooo😂🤞🏽❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 #NORNOR

12 AM . Link will be in my bio. READY ?

Directed by @boy_director

Produced by @tuzi_beatz

Mixed and mastered by @swapsonthemix 🤞🏽❤️

