Watch as Nollywood sweetheart Tonto Dikeh dances and sings lyrics of Beyonce’s ”Brown Skin Girl”.
The song which was released a month ago, has already garnered over 3 million views and it features our Star Boy Wizkid in it.
Friday, August 23, 2019 12:44 pm
Watch as Nollywood sweetheart Tonto Dikeh dances and sings lyrics of Beyonce’s ”Brown Skin Girl”.
The song which was released a month ago, has already garnered over 3 million views and it features our Star Boy Wizkid in it.
Join the conversation