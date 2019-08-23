On TGIF Ndani Show, Nollywood actress Nancy Isime answers some questions thrown at her and she missed most of it.
The most hilarious was when she said NTA (Nigerian Television Authority) means Nigerian Television Agency. Watch the skit here.
Friday, August 23, 2019 1:02 pm
