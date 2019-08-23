Teniola Apata – aka Teni Makanaki

This weekend is going to be more fun than we thought, as people will have to sit back and do the math of how many persons they’ve been sexually inclined with. Only Makanaki of course can give us assignment like this.

In a now viral video, Teni while singing a freestyle song says she cannot be sexually involved with someone who has more than 10 body count.

The ”Uyo Meyo” frontliner disclosed her reason as being that she doesn’t want to contract gonorrhea or HIV, she has to be careful.

What is your body count? If it is more than 10 I'm sorry we can't date 10Q!

See some reactions: