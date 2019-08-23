Back in April, 2019, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who won at the Kogi National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal today, had stated clearly what his case against Senator Dino Melaye was all about.

“We’ve decided to fight the results of the elections in the tribunal court because constitutional injustices must not be allowed to stand.

“So many irregularities and disorganisations that plagued the election, which all created the perfect storm for the sinister activities that guaranteed the theft of the Kogi West mandate”, he said.

In the now annulled election, Melaye polled 85,395 votes, while Adeyemi scored 66,902 votes.

At the tribunal, Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke agreed with Adeyemi’s objections in the judgment read on Friday in Lokoja.

In a unanimous judgment, the tribunal annulled the election and ordered another election in the senatorial district.

