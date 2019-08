One of the world’s richest people, American billionaire David Koch has died. He was aged 79.

NBC News described him as a conservative activist and philanthropist.

He and his brother, Charles, co-owned Koch Industries, a Nebraska-based energy and chemical company, since 1983. David stepped down from running the Koch organization last year due to declining health.

The Koch brothers helped to build a massive conservative network of donors for organizations that work to mobilize voters and sway elected officials in support of libertarian-leaning economic policies.

