US President Donald Trump has announced additional tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, jacking up existing 25 percent duties to 30 percent.

Another $300 billion in goods due to be taxed at 10 percent will now be taxed at 15 percent, he said.

Incredibly, Trump announced the new tariff regime on Twitter, in an escalation of the trade war between the two countries, after Beijing announced tariffs on $75billion of US goods, including cars.

Read Trump moves on Twitter:

For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

….Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

…unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

…Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

