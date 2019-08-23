Trump jacks tariffs on China goods to 30%

US President Donald Trump has announced additional tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, jacking up existing 25 percent duties to 30 percent.

Another $300 billion in goods due to be taxed at 10 percent will now be taxed at 15 percent, he said.

Incredibly, Trump announced the new tariff regime on Twitter, in an escalation of the trade war between the two countries, after Beijing announced tariffs on $75billion of US goods, including cars.

Read Trump moves on Twitter: