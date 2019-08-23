Senator Dino Melaye has been sacked as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.
The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Lokoja, Kogi State handed down the sack today and ordered a fresh election.
Melaye was dragged to the tribunal by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi.
In the now annulled election, Melaye polled 85,395 votes, while Adeyemi scored 66,902 votes.
But Adeyemi challenged Melaye’s victory on three grounds of irregularities, over-voting and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.
The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke agreed with Adeyemi’s objections.
In a unanimous judgment on Friday, the tribunal annulled the election and ordered another election in the senatorial district.
Melaye, who is nursing the ambition of running for the Kogi governorship seat, mocked the verdict as he tweeted:
“On Tribunal judgement. No cause 4 alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate can not be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking”.
