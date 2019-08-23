By Funmilola Olukomaiya

MODE MEN, Nigeria’s number one men’s lifestyle magazine has published its annual list of well dressed Nigerian men.

The magazine featured Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, futuristic CEO of BICENERGY and NextsatTV as the cover personality. He shares his vision to make Nigeria great with his various inventions and tech know-how.

The 2019 Best Dressed List features a number of new entrants including Abuja based Ibrahim Shagari and Aminu Munir Liman, Clothiers like Felix Asuqo and Babatunde Rufai.

Olakunle Lawrence, Olubunmi Fatoba and Babatunde Odunlani are stylish men who make a debut on this year’s list.

A few famous names including Timi Egbuson, Tobi Bakare and Hon Shina Peller also made the 2019 List.

The Best Dressed List regulars include Nigeria’s trendiest ‘grandad’ Richard Mofe Damijo, Denola Grey, Korede Roberts, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Falz and others.

The Style Issue featured Uti Nwachukwu who opened up on his favourite travel destination and must pack items and Brommon Bespoke’s Segun Obagbemi who shares the vision of the brand and how to select the ‘perfect suit’.

This edition serves luxury, looking good and the good life; Pictures from Access Bank UK’s polo tournament are featured along with pages of style and the coolest clothes and things to buy this season.

See photos of some of MODE MEN 2019 Best Dressed men below:

