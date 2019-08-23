Nigerian gospel singer, music director, songwriter, producer, music teacher, vocal instructor, art training consultant and writer Timothy Chukwudi Godfrey known as Tim Godfrey is gearing up for his 40th birthday celebration which is Monday, August 26th.

The party which comprises of 4 aspects, will commence from the 26th – 29th August 2019.

Day 1: 40th birthday worship concert 6pm at Sheraton hotel Ikeja

Day 2: Celebrity football match face off starring: Tim Godfrey, Timi Dakolo, Akpororo and Frank Edwards

Day 3: World Tim Godfrey fans day: fans giveaway

Day 4: 40th birthday dinner/launch of the Tim Godfrey Foundation

He wrote:

THE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️ I have been looking forward to my 40th Birthday, Just as I am looking forward to the many more years God will allow me see in the land of the living.

God has been so good to me and I choose to honor God in every thing that I do. Through all the trials, Pain, Tests, I never lost my Praise!!!

All I covet is you keep me in your prayers for there’s so much God is about to do and I’m humbly His yielded Vessel.

With Respect to my Birthday , there are 4 Special & Major Events Happening on the Week Of My BIRTHDAY,

From the 26th – 29th (As seen on the flier)

Save the Dates!!!

God Bless You all

Tim Godfrey was born in Kaduna State, Nigeria to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Godfrey. The family is blessed with Six Children (Four sons and two daughters).

Everyone is invited to this party so, prepare to attend.

