Sisiyemmie & family

Food and Lifestyle blogger Sisiyemmie and her family have just had an accident, though no one sustained any injury.

The mum of two and brand influencer narrates how a car rammed into her car with her entire family in the vehicle. She thanked God for sparing their lives.

She wrote:

”Please thank God for my family. We were just on our way home, on our own lane and someone rammed into our car from the side where the kids and i were. It was like slow motion. No one is hurt. Car can be fixed. Thank God”.