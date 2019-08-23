Food and Lifestyle blogger Sisiyemmie and her family have just had an accident, though no one sustained any injury.

The mum of two and brand influencer narrates how a car rammed into her car with her entire family in the vehicle. She thanked God for sparing their lives.

”Please thank God for my family. We were just on our way home, on our own lane and someone rammed into our car from the side where the kids and i were. It was like slow motion. No one is hurt. Car can be fixed. Thank God”.

Please thank God for my family. We were just on our way home, on our own lane and someone rammed into our car from the side where the kids and I were. It was like slow motion. No one is hurt. Car can be fixed. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/MjJPifxn8Z — SisiYėmmié.com 💛 (@Sisi_Yemmie) August 23, 2019

