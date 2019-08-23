Commissioner-designate, Seun Fakorede has opened up on how he felt during his screening process by the 32 distinguished members of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

He said he became emotional at some point as he was questioned and advised by the House.

He assured Nigerians of full commitment and maximum delivery when he and the team assume office.

Read Fakorede’s full statement below:

I will forever remember yesterday, August 22, 2019, for good. It was historic — I stood before the 32 distinguished members of the Oyo State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The Hallowed Chamber was filled to the brim. My parents were seated, just like their friends and well-wishers. Party leaders, youth leaders and youth associations from far and near were in attendance. My friends and lovers also made it despite the tight schedules.

Distinguished members of the Assembly took turns to ask questions and offer advises. I became emotional standing before these respected men, majority of whom are in their youthful ages.

I will continue to appreciate our Father and Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, @seyi_amakinde, for this opportunity. He has provided the platform for me and others.

And as regards what happened within the Assembly Complex, just before my screening and confirmation, we are going to settle it — no tension whatsoever. They are my leaders, fathers and mothers; we are going home to resolve everything, amicably.

With your support, we are going to hit the ground running when we assume office.

