Mr Eazi’s latest single tagged Doyin has a really beautiful story behind it’s production and how our talented songwriter and Singer Simi came about her feature role on the track.

Simi recounts how she visited Mr Eazi in Los Angeles, California while he was having a haircut and one thing led to the other and now we officially have ”Doyin” just from this visit.

So maybe we should visit people more often? who knows what might come out of it!

Read the full gist here.

soo what had happened was I went to say hey to @mreazi and some of the boys in LA and then he was getting his hair cut and he was also vibing to this beat that @killertunes_tii had made and then i threw my backpack on cos i had gone there from school and i was about to leave and he was like “simi you get any idea” or something like that and I was like ok “yada yada yada” and i was like “peace i’m out” and then weeks later he was like “make we shoot video for that our jam now.” and i was like “our jam? lol”. because you see I didn’t know it was our jam i thought it was his jam and now Doyin is out.

