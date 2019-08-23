The Enugu State Police Command has directed for a full scale investigation into the alleged murder of a woman in her farm in Emene community near Enugu.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, gave the directive in a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu in Enugu on Friday.

The commissioner said that a thorough investigation would establish what actually happened and persons involved as well as their motives among others.

“The Command is advising members of the public to continue to be law abiding and avoid anything that will truncate the existing peace and security in the state.

“Security operatives will leave no stone unturned towards unmasking those behind the dastardly act,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the corpse of the deceased woman had been deposited at the hospital mortuary of the Annunciation Hospital, Emena for autopsy.

It would be recalled that the mutilated corpse of Mrs Pat Ngwu, from Nchatancha axis of Emene community, was on Thursday found by a stream.

She went missing the previous day in her farm, which was her last known destination.

