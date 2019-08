Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio on Friday confirmed he met with some ex-agitators of Niger Delta to foster peace in the region.

He said: “Along with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, I had a meeting with some ex-agitators of Niger Delta under the aegis of Youth for Peace and Development in the Niger Delta in my office in Abuja.”

Photos of Akpabio’s second day in office:

