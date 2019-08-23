By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Elegant Nigerian-American actress, ex-beauty queen and founder, The Joyful Joy Foundation, Osas Ighodaro has landed herself a new ambassadorial deal.

The pretty actress was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador for Tremendoc, a Doctors-on-demand App on its Instagram page, @mytremendoc.

Tremendoc is designed to provide a convenient and affordable avenue for users to access licensed doctors one on one at any time of the day via audio call, video call or text. Not only is a healthier life just an app away, but doctors also have a convenient avenue to consult.

Speaking at a press briefing put together to officially unveil the app, Jay Chikezie, founder of Tremendoc, said, “Tremendoc is the best solution to Nigeria’s healthcare issue. It’s fast, it’s affordable and it’s super convenient. It’s literally as convenient as chatting to friends on social media. I felt it was important to create and promote this app to improve the landscape of the country’s health sector and create a better and healthier Nigeria.”

Osas Ighodaro who years ago lost both her sister and her unborn child to malaria, while speaking about the app said she firmly believes early and proper diagnosis would have prevented this tragic and life-changing incident. This is why she is so passionate about what Tremendoc stands for.

In her words, “After dealing with the traumatic experience of losing my sister, I knew that something had to change in Nigeria’s healthcare system. That’s why I’m so on board with the release of the Tremendoc app. It could have helped my sister and it can help so many lives across Nigeria.”

