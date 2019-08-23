The Ondo State Government Friday reiterated its commitment to creating an enabling environment for market women across the state to boost their trading activities.

Mr Olatunji Ifabiyi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative Services, stated this at a meeting with market women who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Akure.

Ifabiyi commended the market women on the “civilised manner” in which they conducted themselves in spite of the challenges being faced in their various markets.

Ifabiyi, who noted that the market as a sector was indispensable, described it as complementary to the growth and development of the economy.

The Special Adviser said he had taken into cognisance all their complaints and challenges on security, maintenance, electricity and good road network.

He promised to look into all the issues with a view to proffering lasting solutions to them.

Olatunji, therefore, enjoined the market women to continue to support the present government in order to reap more dividends of democracy.

In his remarks, Mr Sunday Lebi, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, lauded the visitors for showing maturity in handling their grievances within the market place.

Lebi said that market women had come of age in terms of decision making and conduct in the market place.

He assured them that all their complaints and requests would be addressed as soon as possible.

Speaking earlier, Chief Iwalola Adefemiwa, the Iyaloja General of Ondo State, commended the Special Adviser for giving them an audience in spite of a short notice.

Adefemiwa, who led other sectional market leaders to the meeting, said the meeting was imperative in order to intimate the state government with some challenges being faced in various markets in the state, particularly in the Ondo Kingdom.

The Iyaloja listed some markets that needed government urgent intervention to include Surulere, Agbogbo-Oke, Lipakala and Moferere, all in Ondo town.

She thanked the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration for its support borne out of love for the entire market women in the state.

Adefemiwa pledged the women’s unalloyed support to the government at all times.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

