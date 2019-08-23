Media personality Maria Okanrande has announced the arrival of her first child on her page. She wrote:
I can’t stop crying. Look at what I made! Asaiah Monifé Maria. 16th August 2019, 12:56am. 6.6 lb. Word is born! Thank you God.
Friday, August 23, 2019 8:29 pm
