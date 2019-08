Banku music frontliner Mr Eazi teams up with Studio Brat boss Simisola Kosoko popular as Simi on this dope collaboration entitled ”Doyin”.

This raw and uncut heartfelt Afro-R&B record was produced by emPawa Africa Affiliated producer Killertunes who has been behind loads of mid and uptempo hits.

You can Download and Stream Here: https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/MrEaziDoyin

