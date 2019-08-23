Two Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Friday urged the newly inaugurated ministers to be transparent and carry out their duties without any form of corruption.

The organisations made the call in Awka.

The CSOs appealed to the ministers to learn from past mistakes and improve the well-being of the masses.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in 43 ministers who would form his cabinet for the next four years.

The Convener, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, urged the ministers to be more passionate about salvaging Nigerians out of poverty.

“I sincerely hope that Nigerians will experience an improvement in the capacities of the newly sworn-in ministers to deliver on their responsibilities as assigned by the president.

“They should effectively work as links between their various ministries and Nigerians.

“Most importantly, they must be transparent and carry out their duties without any form of corruption, “she said.

Also speaking, the President, Voters Awareness Initiative, Mr Wale Ogunade, also urged the ministers to deliver on the campaign promises of Buhari.

“The ministers should hit the ground running in their various ministries to ensure speedy economic growth, and support President Buhari to accomplish his campaign promises for the good of Nigerians.

“We expect improved healthcare to reduce medical tourism, improved education, power, housing, roads, transport system, agriculture and more importantly, security.

“If they deliver on their mandates as should, I believe that Nigeria will become better,” Ogunade said.

