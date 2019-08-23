Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and hockey star P.K. Subban have officially announced their engagement.

Multiple reports said the couple has been dating for over a year and now appears ready to take things to the next level.

Vonn, who once dated golf legend Tiger Woods, is 34, and boyfriend Subban, 30.

According to PEOPLE, the couple are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The two started dating sometime in 2018 as Vonn was seen attending a Nashville Predators game last April.

That was Subban’s NHL team until a recent trade sent him to the New Jersey Devils.

In June of 2018, the P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn relationship became official.

The couple made things public at the CMT Music Awards on the red carpet. The rest is history as Vonn has shown plenty of photos and videos of her and Subban on her Instagram since then.

“Thank you for an amazing birthday babe!” Vonn wrote to Subban in October 2018 during her birthday. “You are the best present I could ever ask for ❤️.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

