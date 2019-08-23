Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky, one of the nation’s premier platform for live, truly sensational afro-jazz music event, return to Lagos on Saturday, August 24th 2019 with another innovative experience.

The organizers said Nigerians should prepare for an exciting assortment of the finest cocktail serves, with unforgettable live performances by melodious Adekunle Gold, jazzy Lagbaja and soulful Wande Coal.

The statement from the organizers reads:

Johnnie Walker, the word most iconic Scotch whisky, will present “The Johnnie Walker Highball Cocktail Serve”, a new, vibrant and inspiring way to savour the smooth flavours of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Whether you are a whisky lover or complete novice, there is a Johnnie Walker highball for you.

Lovers of fine live music and finest whisky are welcome to be part of this unique experience, stay connected to @johnniewalkerng for invites to JJW Lagos.

Join the conversation with #JJWLagos #JJWwithMTN #KeepWalkingNigeria.

About Johnnie Walker:

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world’s most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

About Johnnie, Jazz & Whisky (JJW):

JJW is a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria featuring a titillating ensemble of jazz fusion performances by Nigeria’s finer acts and even finer whisky from Johnnie Walker Black Label. The musical is sponsored by Black Label and will draw from the newsmakers of all industries in Nigeria including media, entertainment, oil and gas and many more.

