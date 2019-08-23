Following the show of shame by some Nigerians on the list of FBI for one of the largest fraud cases in America, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media described it a disgrace to Nigeria.

Bashir Ahmad said on Friday: “So full list of 77 Nigerians charged by ⁦FBI for massive fraud, money laundering in America has been published. Those guys disgrace us and disgrace Nigeria.”

He went further to publish part of President Buhari’s speech on 13th of February, 2019 which states: “The most comfortable thing is to live within your means and damn the consequences.”

Majority of the names on the list are from a particular tribe, however, Ahmad cautioned Nigerians not to tribalise it but view it as a national challenge.

“We shouldn’t generalize and tag all our Igbo brothers as criminals or be calling them #IgboYahooBoys as the case would have been if majority of those 77 criminals were to be of the Hausa-Fulani tribes. They are Nigerians and of course, their actions remain condemned by all.

“It may not be wrong to call them by their tribes, but it’s frankly wrong to generalize an entire tribe as criminals because of the crime of 77 people, that’s why it’s always wrong to call all Fulani herdsmen murderers. So #IgboYahooBoys may not be a right hashtag.

“Nigeria is one, FBI and American media didn’t call them by any name but Nigerians, and they are right. They are Nigerians who brought shame to their country.”

Reacting, Nigerian blogger and writer, Japheth Omojuwa wrote: “If you are a cyberfraudster, irrespective of your location Malaysia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, the FBI know the colour of your passport. They know you, your friends and your relatives. If you stop now, you may escape jail. If you don’t, it’s only a matter of time.

“In case you don’t know how it works, once they get clearance from US courts while investigating you, they can read all your emails – from every fictitious and real account, monitor phone calls, WhatsApp messages, movement, everything! Just stop. The game is up.

“Yes. They can bypass Nigerian networks and hear all your calls. That was how they broke down the mafia. Nigeria is not too far away for them to locate you. Google knows your house. And wherever Google can reach, America was there even before Google. Better to be legit.”

Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Joe Abah wrote: “When people disgrace our country by engaging in fraud, our reaction should not be “It’s not only us” or “It’s because we are poor.” We should condemn the perpetrators and list 80 Nigerians making us proud around the world. Think am o.”

However, Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi seems to find it funny, he wrote: “1 Blow 80 Down’ is being scripted as we speak. Filming will take place by God’s grace over the weekend.

“Release Schedule: Part 1: Monday Aug 26 Part 2: Wednesday August 28 (am) Part 3: Wednesday August 28 (pm).”

