Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer Adekunle Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, has lamented his ordeal with a yet to be identified airline.

The 32 year old ”Before You Wake Up” crooner took to social media, to reveal that he missed his flight due to the inadequacies of an aircraft.

Although AG did not state where he was headed or which airline he was boarding yesterday when the incident occured, he however was not pleased with the event. He wrote:

Still can’t believe i missed my flight yesterday because they didn’t open the aircraft door on time. smh

Still can't believe I missed my flight yesterday because they didn't open the aircraft door on time. smh — AG (@adekunleGOLD) August 23, 2019

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

