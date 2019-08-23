It is a celebration season for movie star, Funke Akindele Bello who will be 41 on Saturday August 24th 2019.

The talented mom of two and hubby Abdulrasheed Bello popularly called JJC Skillz mark their third wedding anniversary today.

The ”Jenifa’s Diary” actress wrote:

Happy 3rd wedding Anniversary To us darling. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. The good Lord will keep us together forever in good health and wealth. I love you Baba Ibeji!! @jjcskillz

JJC also wrote on his timeline: Happy anniversary my homie lover friend @funkejenifaakindele 🥰My partner in life ✊🏾 My backbone ✊🏾My Queen 👑 ✊🏾3 years is just the beginning 💕This is for life 🥰 #bellos

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

