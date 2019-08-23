The Oye Local Government Council of Ekiti on Friday warned against road side hawking, especially under power lines.

T‎he Coordinating Director of the local council, Mr Ayodeji Aluko, gave the warning in Oye-Ekiti.

Aluko said that some market women had cultivated the habit of moving from the main market stalls to the road side to hawk their goods, saying this could be dangerous.

He said that some of them often sell their goods under the power line ‎of Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

“I wish to persuade our Iyalojas in Oye Local Government to caution their members from hawking goods by the roadsides where the power lines are being installed.

“We do not want to experience any form of electricity disaster or accidents, this is the more reason why our market women must stay away from hawking by the roadsides.

“The major roads are for both private and commercial vehicles and motorcycles and we want to ensure that our market women are safe.

“That is why they must move away from the roadsides and display their goods in the market stalls,” he said.

The coordinating director further appealed to the market women to caution their children from hawking under the power lines.

