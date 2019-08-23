36 year old Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is excited as his parents mark yet another year together.

The Mavin boss shared a video of his dad and mum slugging it out on the dance floor on their wedding day and wrote on his timeline:

Pls help me wish my parents a very Happy Wedding Anniversary. May GOD continue to fill them with love, happiness and good health. In Jesus Name Amen. @indianpicolo @mavingrandpa

Jazzy’s parents for certain have got some crazy moves there!

