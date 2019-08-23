Senator Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District on Friday said he is going to the Appeal Court to challenge the nullification of his election by the Election Tribunal.

The tribunal sitting in Lokoja invalidated Melaye’s victory in the March 22 election and ordered for a fresh election.

Melaye, in a statement described the ruling of the Election Tribunal as a miscarriage of justice.

He said the decision of the tribunal was based on information that was alien to the fundamental matters brought before it.

He said: “The judgment is full of importation of information that is alien to the case. I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice.”

On his next step, the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation revealed that he would take his case to the appeal court where he believed his mandate would be reclaimed.

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”

