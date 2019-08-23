By Muhyideen Jimoh

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has pledged to ensure the urgent rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja in line with international standard.

The minister made the pledge on Friday in Abuja when he inspected facilities at the stadium.

He inspected the main bowl, Velodrome, Media VIP centre, Power house, Medical office, Technical building, dressing room among others.

He said he was impressed with some of the facilities but noted the urgent need for the rehabilitation of the main bowl, especially the football pitch which is in a deplorable state.

Dare stressed the need to come up with innovative ways to fund and maintain the facilities while hinting on plans to privatise the pitch-side perimeter boards advertising like its done in developed countries.

“We are going to be innovative to see how we can get extra funding, and how we can privatise the football pitch (Pitch-side Perimeter advertising boards).

“I don’t want to put a timeline, but it’s sufficient to say that is right at the top of our agenda,

“Because we know it’s taking sometime and Nigerians are interested to See Super Eagles play in Abuja, the stadium will be ready soon, ” he said.

He emphasised on the consistent use of the stadium while pledging to work with relevant stakeholders to make the stadium the hub of sporting activities in the country.

The main bowl of the stadium has been abandoned for some time, because of the poor state of the pitch.

The Super Eagles who hitherto played their home matches there have since relocated to Uyo and Asaba because of the poor turf.

