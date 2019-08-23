”Blow My Mind” pioneer, DMW ceo and hitmaker Davido releases new photos of himself all the way from Beverly Hills, California and we are here in Nigeria tripping.

In the first look, the father of two rocks really cute glasses to add some finishing to his normal everyday look of t- shirt, short sleeve shirt and a jeans. OBO knows he’s looking good so he threw in this caption: Hot Boy

Look two sees the father of two wearing a detailed jacket with a touch of black and then he paired it with black t- shirt, a black denim and a hat, not forgetting his 30 billion gang neck piece to give us the complete look we’ve been waiting for voila!

The songwriter hints on releasing yet another track soon, as he said he just shot another classic.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

