By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The 1999 set of Badagry Grammar School, has announced plans to have its 20th-year reunion.

A member of the planning committee Tayo Amosu said the reunion will not only help “to connect with old friends for business, social and financial leverages but also help rebuild a network of friends.”

“20 years after going our separate ways the reunion is necessary to rekindle old friendships, promote social and business networking, give back to Badagry Grammar School and be there for one another,” Lola Iyiola, another member of the committee said in a statement.

Amosu added that the 1999 set will also through the reunion “inspire and motivate the present students of BGS” and also “give aid to those in need among us where possible.”

The event, with a dress code black tie and evening dress, is scheduled to hold on August 31, 2019, and will take place at the Ernestina hall, Martinos’ Events Center, Plot 1, Otunba Jobi Fele way, Alausa, Ikeja.

The event will kick off with the Red Carpet at 3 pm while the main event will start by 4 pm.

Badagry Grammar School, an award-winning government-owned school, was founded on February 5, 1955, as boys only Badagry Divisional Grammar School.

It later became mixed-gender in 1962 with the admission of 24 girls in class one. The school’s name was later changed to Badagry Grammar School.

