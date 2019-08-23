India’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Palghar and Tulinj Police have arrested a Nigerian and recovered cocaine costing over one crore($140,000) from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as 31 year-old Diyata Jerome.

During the raid, ATS squad recovered 496 grams of cocaine and more drugs were recovered from his possession after the arrest.

“We have recovered cocaine worth Rs 1, 49, 60,000(over $140,000) from Jerome’s possession, who has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station. Further investigation is underway,” said Mansingh Patil, Assistant Police Inspector. (ANI)

According to the police, another accused Obashi Paul Obgana managed to escape by dodging the police. The investigation into the matter is underway.

