At least 17 people have died in a road accident at Bacita junction along Jebba/Ilorin Highway in Kwara State.

The accident which occurred on Thursday afternoon involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace Passenger bus and an articulated container truck.

Two other passengers were injured in the accident, Channels Tv reports.

The Head of Operation, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, Udeme Eshiet, said that the container truck was heading towards Jebba, in the Kwara North District, while the passenger bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital when the crash occurred.

The FRSC official also added that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of over speeding which led to head-on collision by the two vehicles.

“Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly, and when they eventually met, it resulted in a head-on collision,” he said.

The road safety official, called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways to check avoidable accidents, also said that passengers should always caution and report every reckless driver to law enforcement agents nearby.

