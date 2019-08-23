The Chairman, Media and Publicity of Conference Planning Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Kunle Edun, has said that so far, 12, 000 delegates have registered for the the 59th edition of the confab.

The NBA Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC), tagged:”Facing the Future”, is to hold from Aug. 26 to Aug.28, in Eko Hotels and Suites, as well as the Harbour Point Events Centre Wilmot Road in Lagos.

According to the committee, the conference will stage 41 technical sessions, with 206 guest speakers.

It will focus on Code of Conduct Tribunal; Clash of Judicial and Executive Powers, Capacity Building in Oil and Gas Industry, Social Media Culture; Liability and Professional Ethics, and Domestic Policy Change among others.

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammd, are expected to be in attendance.

NAN reports President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the 58th edition held in 2018 in Abuja, challenged lawyers to put national interest above all else.

” I believe that lawyers can contribute to another core objective of enhancing our business environment and promoting social justice by promoting respect for the Rule of Law; contributing to the law reform process and putting national interest and professional ethics above self in the conduct of their business, Buhari told the gathering of over 10,000 participants.

